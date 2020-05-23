Line (NYSE:LN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Line alerts:

LN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,464. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.74. Line has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). Line had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Line will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Line by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Line during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Line by 1,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Line by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Line by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Line (LN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.