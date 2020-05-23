Loop Capital Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $265.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $240.97. 1,508,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $248.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

