Loop Capital Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $140.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

