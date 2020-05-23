Loop Capital Lowers LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $41.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 6,675,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,186,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. LYFT has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.