Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.57. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,063,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

