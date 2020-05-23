Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

LOW stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,063,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

