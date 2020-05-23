Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,274,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $109,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,114 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 156,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.