Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $130.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

