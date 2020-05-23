Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $130.00 at Nomura Instinet

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,063,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,691,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.