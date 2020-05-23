Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $130.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Nomura from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

