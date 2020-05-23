Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $149.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $94.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.54.

LOW traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,274,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,667,000 after buying an additional 181,114 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 156,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

