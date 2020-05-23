Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of LITE traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,142. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

