Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.29.

MDGL stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.71. 283,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,887. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $126.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

