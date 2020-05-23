Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.86. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. 482,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

