Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.86. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. 482,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Earnings History and Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

