Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 219,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

