Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $995.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $995.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $938.00 million to $1.01 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,412,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,548,000 after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,692. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

