Maso Capital Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,296 shares during the quarter. Allergan makes up 28.8% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Allergan were worth $111,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGN remained flat at $$193.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,442,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.00. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

AGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

