Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.3% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

MA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.91. 2,895,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

