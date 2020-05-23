Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

MA traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $294.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.65. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $295.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

