McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Lowered to $171.00 at Cfra

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.50.

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.42. The stock had a trading volume of 902,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

