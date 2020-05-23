McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $147.00 at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

NYSE MCK traded up $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $149.42. The stock had a trading volume of 902,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

