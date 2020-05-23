Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 51,163 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 272.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,163 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.39. 20,520,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.41.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

