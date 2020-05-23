Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $268,797.05 and $518.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

