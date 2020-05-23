Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNLO. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNLO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 6,362,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNLO. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $17,456,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,301,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,693,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4,061.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 935,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

