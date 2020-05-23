Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Cappaert acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $30,433.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,808.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,800 shares of company stock worth $810,322. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $19,552,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,444,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,549 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 912,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 205,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Meredith stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,903. The company has a market capitalization of $674.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.70. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

