Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $28.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE:MCB traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $23.49. 109,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $206.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.36. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman bought 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,400 shares of company stock worth $61,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

