MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,467,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302,486. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 979.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

