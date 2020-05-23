MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGM. Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,467,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,338.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,899 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

