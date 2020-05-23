Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.51. 20,644,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,180,928. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,391.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

