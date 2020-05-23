Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co raised Mimecast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Mimecast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -990.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,206 shares of company stock worth $3,640,456. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $15,072,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $2,383,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.