Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MG. TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mistras Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:MG traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 325,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,890. The company has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos acquired 87,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $396,268.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,181,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Forese acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,027.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 103,670 shares of company stock worth $464,428. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 286,392 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

