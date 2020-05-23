Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.12. 3,296,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,051,432. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

