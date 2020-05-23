Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,728,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,740,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

