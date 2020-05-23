Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,464 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 225,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,674. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

