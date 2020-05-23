Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,614 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Amgen by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.