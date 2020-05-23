Mizuho Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $36.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XEC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.81. 1,678,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,926. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.31. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.