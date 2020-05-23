Mizuho Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $83.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.76% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 2,500,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,523. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital International Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

