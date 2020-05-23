Mizuho Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $6.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

MRO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,013,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,354,328. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 3.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after buying an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after buying an additional 9,210,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $116,241,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

