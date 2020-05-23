Mizuho Increases Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $8.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 34.91% from the company’s previous close.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,765. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

