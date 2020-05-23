Mizuho Increases Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target to $12.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

NYSE:NBL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 6,139,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,445,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,080.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $118,697,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 1,249.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,098,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 3,795,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 2,360.8% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 3,380,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Noble Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after buying an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

