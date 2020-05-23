Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 221,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,361. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto purchased 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $82,146. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

