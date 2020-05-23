Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNR. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NYSE MNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 221,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto purchased 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $58,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $82,146. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 20.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

