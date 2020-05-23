Morgan Stanley Raises Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $244.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.16. 544,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.91.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 250 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,735. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

