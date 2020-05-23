MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $766.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will post $766.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $733.50 million and the highest is $805.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $866.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.37. 247,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.