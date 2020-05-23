Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,770 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.18. 2,957,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

