Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 22,624,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,626,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

