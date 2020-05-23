Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

PM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.