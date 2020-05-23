Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

BDX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.25. 11,783,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,654. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average is $255.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

