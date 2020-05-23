Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,911 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.75. 4,040,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.