Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $778,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 40.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after buying an additional 1,204,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after purchasing an additional 824,500 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.00. The company had a trading volume of 818,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.94. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

